GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP) CEO Sells $826,563.40 in Stock

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) CEO Gregory E. Poling sold 32,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $826,563.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,552.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.31. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. GCP Applied Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $296.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth $185,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the second quarter worth $206,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth $226,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 415.8% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

GCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCP Applied Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

