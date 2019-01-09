GCN Coin (GCN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $250.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 35.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $355,927.00 and $250.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $32.15, $24.43 and $13.77.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00974916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018618 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00001226 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00012801 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00001219 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 163,313,360,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $24.68, $5.60, $18.94, $20.33, $7.50, $50.98, $32.15, $24.43, $10.39 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.