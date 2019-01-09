FY2020 Earnings Estimate for EnerSys Issued By Oppenheimer (ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnerSys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.03. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.77 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Sidoti set a $106.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $62.85 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,700,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,596,000 after acquiring an additional 65,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in EnerSys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,798,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,499 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EnerSys by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 143,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EnerSys by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,533,000 after acquiring an additional 55,549 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

