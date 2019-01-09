FY2019 EPS Estimates for Myokardia Inc Reduced by Analyst (MYOK)

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Myokardia in a report released on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.85) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.16). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Myokardia’s FY2020 earnings at ($5.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MYOK. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Myokardia in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Myokardia from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Myokardia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Myokardia stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 3.32. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $67.79.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 million. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 222.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,983,000 after buying an additional 225,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after buying an additional 81,838 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myokardia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Myokardia by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Myokardia by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $169,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,671.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider June Lee sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $304,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,978 shares of company stock worth $695,030. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

