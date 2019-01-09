FY2018 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc (OSB) Boosted by Analyst

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Norbord in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.35. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$836.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$789.49 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norbord from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Norbord from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.50.

Shares of TSE:OSB opened at C$37.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.69. Norbord has a 1 year low of C$31.87 and a 1 year high of C$58.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Norbord’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

