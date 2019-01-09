FY2018 EPS Estimates for LKQ Co. Decreased by SunTrust Banks (LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for LKQ in a research note issued on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LKQ. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. LKQ has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, insider Dominick P. Zarcone bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $53,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 259,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Varun Laroyia bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 75,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,334.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

