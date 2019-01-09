FY2018 EPS Estimates for Inogen Inc Boosted by Analyst (INGN)

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inogen in a report issued on Friday, January 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Inogen had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $95.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INGN. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Inogen from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (down from $296.00) on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.67.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $133.19 on Monday. Inogen has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $287.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 101.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Inogen during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 162.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Inogen news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total transaction of $96,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,821.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren L. Mcfarland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $310,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,989 shares in the company, valued at $464,012.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $3,580,800 over the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

