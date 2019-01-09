FY2018 EPS Estimates for Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Lowered by Analyst

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will earn $7.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.78. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHF. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on Brighthouse Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $67.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

