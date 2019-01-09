FUTURAX Market Capitalization Achieves $227,457.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, Fatbtc and IDEX. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $227,457.00 and approximately $17,714.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00064091 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00124312 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00016708 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000565 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000933 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000998 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000272 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.