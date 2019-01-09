Funko (FNKO) Shares Up 8.8%

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 612,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 416,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

FNKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $23.00 target price on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 price objective on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.62.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Funko had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Funko by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Funko by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

