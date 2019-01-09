FundRequest (FND) Price Tops $0.0038

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. FundRequest has a market cap of $178,282.00 and $4,624.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FundRequest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last seven days, FundRequest has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FundRequest

FundRequest’s launch date was November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,733,240 tokens. The official website for FundRequest is fundrequest.io . The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io . The official message board for FundRequest is blog.fundrequest.io

Buying and Selling FundRequest

FundRequest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FundRequest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FundRequest using one of the exchanges listed above.

