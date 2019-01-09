Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Shares of FBIO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 353,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,217. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.66. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.88 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 30.52% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 20,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $26,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Avgerinos sold 97,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $102,191.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,928.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 145,766 shares during the period. Opus Point Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 260,920 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

