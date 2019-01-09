Fortis (FTS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

FTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Fortis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

FTS stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Fortis has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.09.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 69.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,240,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,249,000 after buying an additional 949,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,112,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,268,000 after purchasing an additional 326,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Fortis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,112,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,268,000 after purchasing an additional 326,547 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,783,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000,000 after purchasing an additional 281,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Fortis by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,246,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,577,000 after purchasing an additional 230,089 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

