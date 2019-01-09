Footy Cash (XFT) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Footy Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Footy Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Footy Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Footy Cash

Footy Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Footy Cash’s official website is www.fantasycash.io . Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash

Buying and Selling Footy Cash

Footy Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footy Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Footy Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

