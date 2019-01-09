Fmr LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in AMERCO (UHAL)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 29.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 20.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,306,000 after purchasing an additional 65,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $339.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.81. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $386.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $8.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 17.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

