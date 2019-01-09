Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.91% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,515 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $41.49.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/fmr-llc-cuts-holdings-in-southern-missouri-bancorp-inc-smbc.html.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.