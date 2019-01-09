FLIR Systems (FLIR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Imperial Capital cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Shares of FLIR opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.04. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $55,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.