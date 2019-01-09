FLIR Systems (FLIR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Imperial Capital cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.
Shares of FLIR opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.04. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $63.88.
In other news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $55,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.
