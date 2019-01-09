Five9 (FIVN) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) rose 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.64 and last traded at $45.89. Approximately 1,515,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 873,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Five9 from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 10,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $434,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $361,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,471.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,040 shares of company stock worth $4,681,634. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Five9 by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,338,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,191 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Five9 by 11.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 269,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $8,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 12.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 849,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,136,000 after acquiring an additional 94,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,338,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,191 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

