Fiserv Inc (FISV) Holdings Reduced by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Stockton raised its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $62.76 and a 52-week high of $82.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.31% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $3,847,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,492,000 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

