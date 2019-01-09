First Foundation Advisors Raises Position in Boeing Co (BA)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 511.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 45,169 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $20,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Boeing by 544.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Societe Generale set a $409.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $340.53 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $394.28. The company has a market capitalization of $185.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This is a boost from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 56.81%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

