First Financial (THFF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

THFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $527.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.02. First Financial has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 23.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,950,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in First Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 531,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

