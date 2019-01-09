First Busey (BUSE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on First Busey from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on First Busey and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $82.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 23.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 131.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 45.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

