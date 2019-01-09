First Bitcoin Capital Price Hits $0.0243 on Top Exchanges (BITCF)

First Bitcoin Capital (CURRENCY:BITCF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, First Bitcoin Capital has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. One First Bitcoin Capital token can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges. First Bitcoin Capital has a market cap of $0.00 and $2,596.00 worth of First Bitcoin Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.02149868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00162782 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00228688 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024764 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000120 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024906 BTC.

First Bitcoin Capital Profile

First Bitcoin Capital’s total supply is 3,415,923 tokens. The official website for First Bitcoin Capital is bitcoincapitalcorp.com . First Bitcoin Capital’s official Twitter account is @first_bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

First Bitcoin Capital Token Trading

First Bitcoin Capital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Bitcoin Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Bitcoin Capital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Bitcoin Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

