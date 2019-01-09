First Bancorp (FBNC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FBNC. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of FBNC stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,222. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $977.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 143,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,282.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 43.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 29.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

