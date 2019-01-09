Financial Survey: Patriot Scientific (PTSC) & Digital Turbine (APPS)

Patriot Scientific (OTCMKTS:PTSC) and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Patriot Scientific has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Turbine has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Patriot Scientific and Digital Turbine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Turbine 0 0 2 0 3.00

Digital Turbine has a consensus price target of $3.40, indicating a potential upside of 53.15%. Given Digital Turbine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Turbine is more favorable than Patriot Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot Scientific and Digital Turbine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot Scientific N/A -44.37% -43.11% Digital Turbine -38.14% -15.28% -6.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Digital Turbine shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Patriot Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Digital Turbine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patriot Scientific and Digital Turbine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot Scientific N/A N/A -$1.20 million N/A N/A Digital Turbine $74.75 million 2.31 -$52.85 million ($0.09) -24.67

Patriot Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital Turbine.

Summary

Digital Turbine beats Patriot Scientific on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patriot Scientific Company Profile

Patriot Scientific Corporation focuses on commercializing microprocessor technologies through broad and open licensing. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform. It also provides Discover software, which provides application installation and management, as well as detailed reporting to advertisers and carriers. In addition, the company offers other products and professional services directly related to the Ignite platform. Digital Turbine, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

