Financial Review: TSS (TSSI) vs. Apollo Medical (AMEH)

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and Apollo Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 6.03% 794.46% 16.33% Apollo Medical N/A 7.97% 2.69%

This table compares TSS and Apollo Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $18.32 million 0.74 $760,000.00 N/A N/A Apollo Medical $305.93 million 2.13 N/A N/A N/A

TSS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TSS and Apollo Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Apollo Medical has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.55%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than TSS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of TSS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats TSS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc. provides services for the planning, design, development, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure in the United States. It provides a single-source solution for facilities, such as data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company's services consist of technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installations, and facilities management. TSS, Inc. serves IT equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and the government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is based in Alhambra, California.

