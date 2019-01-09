Financial Contrast: Urban One (UONEK) versus CUR Media (CURM)

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) and CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Urban One alerts:

This table compares Urban One and CUR Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban One $440.04 million 0.21 $111.88 million N/A N/A CUR Media N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A

Urban One has higher revenue and earnings than CUR Media.

Risk & Volatility

Urban One has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CUR Media has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Urban One and CUR Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban One 33.45% 85.34% 2.67% CUR Media N/A N/A -252.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Urban One shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Urban One shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of CUR Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Urban One and CUR Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A CUR Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Urban One beats CUR Media on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and/or operated 56 broadcast stations located in 15 urban markets. The Reach Media segment operates operate radio stations, including the Tom Joyner Morning Show; and other syndicated programming assets, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show, as well as Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment website; and operates other event related activities. The Digital segment is involved in online business, including the operation of Interactive One, an online platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment Websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

CUR Media Company Profile

CÜR Media, Inc., an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÜR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads. The company was formerly known as Duane Street Corp and changed its name to CÜR Media, Inc. in January 2014. CÜR Media, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.