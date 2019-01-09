Financial Contrast: Pulse Network (TPNI) and Xunlei (XNET)

Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Pulse Network has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pulse Network and Xunlei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Network $2.33 million 0.06 -$1.39 million N/A N/A Xunlei $200.58 million 1.19 -$37.82 million N/A N/A

Pulse Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xunlei.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pulse Network and Xunlei, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Network and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A Xunlei -1.10% -1.38% -1.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.9% of Pulse Network shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pulse Network beats Xunlei on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulse Network

The Pulse Network, Inc. provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company's platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement. Its platform also enhances registration counts through engagement and social sharing, and verification counts through connecting with the audience. In addition, the company offers ICTG platform, a marketing and follow up automation software; event management solution, an end-to-end tool for event groups worldwide; and HostMyLeads.com for lead management, as well as event technology, registration, lead generation, Web, and lead management program services for businesses, event organizers, and associations to engage with their community across channels, such as online, mobile, or face to face. Further, it provides Event Database Solutions comprising a multi-channel software-as-a-service platform for marketing support, registration, housing, management reporting, lead retrieval, online production, event Websites, and continuing education unit tracking, as well as services for marketing and event management. Additionally, the company offers content marketing tools that include syndication and distribution, social sharing, newsletter creation, analytics and reporting, prospect management, and other tools, as well as a content curation tool, which support the cloud-based platform. The Pulse Network, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games online game Website and purchase licenses; live video and online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2017, its platform had approximately 145 million monthly unique visitors. Xunlei Limited has strategic partnerships with People Capital to promote blockchain innovation; and China Mobile IoT Company Limited to develop IoT industry solutions. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

