Financial Analysis: PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (PBSFY) & Gray Television (GTN)

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR and Gray Television’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR 10.94% 39.90% 7.24% Gray Television 29.12% 14.95% 4.68%

0.5% of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Gray Television shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Gray Television shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR and Gray Television, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Gray Television 0 0 8 0 3.00

Gray Television has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.98%. Given Gray Television’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gray Television is more favorable than PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Television has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Gray Television does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR and Gray Television’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR $4.61 billion 0.91 $532.37 million N/A N/A Gray Television $882.73 million 1.62 $261.95 million $1.17 13.81

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Television.

Summary

Gray Television beats PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations. The Digital Entertainment segment provides online video include maxdome, a pay-video-on-demand portal; and Studio71, a digital studio. It is also involved in the areas of artist management, music, and live entertainment. The Digital Ventures & Commerce segment includes online travel vertical, online price comparison, and online dating area, as well as vertical lifestyle commerce and the SevenVentures business. The Content Production & Global Sales segment produces and sells programming content under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Unterföhring, Germany.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

