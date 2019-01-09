Financial Analysis: iHeartMedia (IHRTQ) & Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)

iHeartMedia (OTCMKTS:IHRTQ) and Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of iHeartMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of iHeartMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

iHeartMedia has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beasley Broadcast Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Beasley Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. iHeartMedia does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares iHeartMedia and Beasley Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHeartMedia 0.04% -0.02% 0.02% Beasley Broadcast Group 30.80% 6.67% 2.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iHeartMedia and Beasley Broadcast Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHeartMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Beasley Broadcast Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Beasley Broadcast Group has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Beasley Broadcast Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beasley Broadcast Group is more favorable than iHeartMedia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iHeartMedia and Beasley Broadcast Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHeartMedia $6.17 billion 0.01 -$393.89 million N/A N/A Beasley Broadcast Group $232.18 million 0.54 $87.13 million N/A N/A

Beasley Broadcast Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iHeartMedia.

Summary

Beasley Broadcast Group beats iHeartMedia on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company. It operates through three segments: iHeartMedia (iHM), Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas Outdoor), and International Outdoor Advertising (International Outdoor). The iHM segment offers radio broadcasting, digital online and mobile platforms and products, program syndication, entertainment, traffic and weather data distribution, and music research services; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 100 syndicated radio programs serving approximately 6,000 radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic and weather information through navigation systems, radio and television broadcast media, and wireless and Internet-based services; and curates, promotes, produces, and televises live music events for listeners and advertising partners. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 849 radio stations, which included 240 AM and 609 FM radio stations. The Americas Outdoor segment owns or operates display structures comprising printed and digital billboards, street furniture and transit displays, airport displays and wallscapes, and other spectaculars focusing on metropolitan areas. This segment owned or operated approximately 94,000 display structures. The International Outdoor segment owns or operates displays, such as street furniture, billboards, transit and retail displays, SmartBike programs, and other spectaculars in Asia and Europe. This segment owned and operated approximately 480,000 displays. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. On March 14, 2018 iHeartMedia, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 12, 2018, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

