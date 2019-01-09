Fidelity Southern (LION) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity Southern Corporation, through its operating subsidiary Fidelity Bank, provides a wide range of banking, mortgage and investment services through branches in Atlanta, Georgia. Mortgage, construction, and automobile loans are also provided through offices in Jacksonville, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LION. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LION opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $725.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fidelity Southern has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. Fidelity Southern had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity Southern will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rankin M. Smith, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $378,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,977.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LION. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,222,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,850,000 after buying an additional 176,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,847,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,956,000 after buying an additional 167,547 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 53.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 98,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Southern in the third quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 359.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 59,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

