Fidelity Southern (LION) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.38

Shares of Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 2528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

LION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fidelity Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $725.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. Fidelity Southern had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity Southern Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rankin M. Smith, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $378,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,977.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,389,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fidelity Southern by 9.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 98,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern by 58.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION)

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

