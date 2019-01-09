Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.09 ($22.20).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 12-month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

