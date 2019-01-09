Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Receives $10.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.
GSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Ferroglobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,681,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 613,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 636,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 202,602 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 170,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 136,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
