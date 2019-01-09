Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Receives $10.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

GSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Ferroglobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,681,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 613,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 636,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 202,602 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 170,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 136,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSM opened at $1.92 on Friday. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

