Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 49,946 Shares of Bruker Co. (BRKR)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,946 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Bruker were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 15.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 39.8% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 51,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 120.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 461,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 251,764 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 11.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,259,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after buying an additional 133,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 606.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after buying an additional 895,860 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $36.43.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 49,946 Shares of Bruker Co. (BRKR)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/federated-investors-inc-pa-sells-49946-shares-of-bruker-co-brkr.html.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.