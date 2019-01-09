Federated Investors Inc. PA Purchases Shares of 2,103 Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 13.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 143,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 57.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

