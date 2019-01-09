Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $266,000 Position in Sprint Corp (S)

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,224 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Sprint were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sprint by 2,277.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,366,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $74,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888,543 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Sprint by 298.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 7,206,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprint by 145.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,604,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100,266 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its position in Sprint by 24.6% in the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 17,061,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $92,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sprint in the third quarter worth about $20,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprint alerts:

NYSE S opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Sprint Corp has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 89.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sprint had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on S shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $2,030,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,419,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,999,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 129,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $827,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/federated-investors-inc-pa-has-266000-position-in-sprint-corp-s.html.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprint Corp (NYSE:S).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.