Express Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,744 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 970% compared to the typical volume of 163 put options.

Express stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.19. Express has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Express had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Express will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. MKM Partners set a $6.00 price objective on Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Express from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

In other news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 240,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $1,288,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Express by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Express by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after buying an additional 130,689 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Express by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,061,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 93,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Express by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

