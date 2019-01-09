eXp World (EXPI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Get eXp World alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $7.70 on Monday. eXp World has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.72.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.56 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 238.59% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 231.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $38,554.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.