Evonik Industries (EVK) PT Set at €22.00 by UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €22.00 ($25.58) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Societe Generale set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.66 ($36.81).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €22.84 ($26.56) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

