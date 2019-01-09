Everest Re Group (RE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Everest Re’s exposure to cat events induces underwriting volatility. Also, a competitive reinsurance market remains a headwind. Also, the Zacks Consensus estimate for 2019 moved south 1.3% in the last 60 days. Nonetheless, Everest Re benefits from its global presence, product diversification, capital adequacy, financial flexibility and traditional risk management capabilities. Also, the company’s reinsurance segment has been exhibiting noteworthy results over a considerable period of time. It is divesting its underperforming business and strengthening reserves. Banking on a favorable performance, it enjoys a disciplined capital management strategy. Shares of Everest Re have outperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

RE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $237.00 to $232.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.89.

Shares of RE traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,880. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $201.09 and a 52-week high of $264.88.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.02. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($16.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 29,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

