Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Stake Lowered by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235,708 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 89.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 27,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $3,786,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 43.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 77.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,238,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,375,000 after purchasing an additional 980,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 31.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on EEFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $2,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,477,207 shares in the company, valued at $165,801,713.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 40,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $4,812,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,802.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 311,129 shares of company stock valued at $35,797,906 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $103.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $121.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

