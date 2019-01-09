Ethorse (HORSE) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week

Ethorse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Ethorse has a market capitalization of $335,940.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Ethorse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethorse has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethorse token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.23 or 0.12176925 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000265 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00027304 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Ethorse Profile

Ethorse (CRYPTO:HORSE) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. Ethorse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,906,676 tokens. Ethorse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse . The Reddit community for Ethorse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethorse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethorse is ethorse.com

Buying and Selling Ethorse

Ethorse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethorse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethorse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethorse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

