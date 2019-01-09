Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s Q1 2019 Earnings (DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report issued on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $768.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million.

DLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

Shares of DLR opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

In related news, insider Christopher Sharp sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $913,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $45,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,840 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 378.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

