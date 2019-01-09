Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IntriCon Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IntriCon in a research report issued on Sunday, January 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IIN. TheStreet lowered shares of IntriCon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IntriCon from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.93 million, a P/E ratio of 95.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 66.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 467,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after buying an additional 186,222 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IntriCon by 66.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after purchasing an additional 186,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IntriCon by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IntriCon by 90.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Greg Gruenhagen sold 1,500 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $38,055.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,283.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

