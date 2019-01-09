Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BMC Stock Holdings Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for BMC Stock in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMCH. ValuEngine cut shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Wedbush set a $25.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens cut shares of BMC Stock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BMC Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. BMC Stock had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in BMC Stock by 101.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the second quarter worth $161,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the third quarter worth $187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the second quarter worth $232,000.

In related news, insider David E. Flitman acquired 11,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,200 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $55,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.