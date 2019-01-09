Equillium (EQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

EQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:EQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,660. Equillium has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.19).

Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma.

