Equifax Inc. (EFX) Stake Boosted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 270.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Equifax were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,375.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 105.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $104.00 price target on Equifax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities restated an “average” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on Equifax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Equifax from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Shares of EFX opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.68 and a 12-month high of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Equifax had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

