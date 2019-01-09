EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,344,116 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.4% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $117,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,366.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $158,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $291,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

