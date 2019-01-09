EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

NYSE EOG opened at $95.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 85.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $291,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,863.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 2,366.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $158,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

